Home SPORTS Bitesize Prediction: Bahia vs Nautico – 29/07/22
SPORTS

Bitesize Prediction: Bahia vs Nautico – 29/07/22

by News
1 views
Bitesize Prediction: Bahia vs Nautico – 29/07/22

Competition: Brazil Serie B Market: Under 2.5 goals Odds: 4/7 @ 888sport In what could be a cagey affair from Brazil’s Serie B late on Friday night, Bahia will welcome Nautico to the Arena Fonte Nova. Starting with the hosts, while Bahia might still find themselves battling it out at the top of the Serie […]
The post Bitesize Prediction: Bahia vs Nautico – 29/src7/22 appeared first on Soccer News…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

West Ham complete Scamacca deal

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt vs Linfield

Bitesize Prediction: Flamengo vs Athletico-PR – 28/07/22

Bitesize Prediction: Atletico GO vs Corinthians – 28/07/22

Xavi calls Lewandowksi ´the top player in the...

De Jong the -? Xavi insists move was...

Bitesize Prediction: Vasco vs CRB – 28/07/22

Atleti don´t need to sell Griezmann or anyone...

Women´s Euros: ´We could have been one or...

Women´s Euros: Now we want to take it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.