Bitesize Prediction: Atletico GO vs Fluminense – 05/10/22

Competition: Brazil Serie A

Market: Over 1.5 goals

Odds: 3/8 @ 888sport

Hoping to make an immediate return to winning ways in midweek, Fluminense will make the trip to Atletico GO late on Wednesday night.

Starting with the hosts, clinging to what was a must-win victory away at Avai over the weekend, there is no doubt that Atletico GO will be desperate to spring another upset here. However, despite eventually claiming a hard-fought 2-1 win on the road, Jorginho’s men still find themselves in an uphill struggle to extend on their Serie A status. Sat six points adrift of safety and with many across Brazil tipping the Dragons as a leading contender in the relegation scrap, the former Coritiba boss will know that his side should face a tough test late on Wednesday night. Despite drawing a line under their five-match losing run last time out, Atletico GO have still shown some rather glaring issues at the back. On a run that stems all the way back to August 13th, the midweek hosts have failed to record a clean sheet in any of their last 1src matchups across all formats.

As for the visitors, last seen over the weekend putting in a downbeat display on the road, Fluminense will be seeking an immediate response here. Failing to make it three Serie A wins on the bounce as they slumped to a 2-src loss away at Atletico-MG, the Brazilian giants do have the feel of a side seeking some stability. However, despite still being sat in pole position to claim another top-four finish this season, the Tricolor have shown some extended problems on the road. Including a pair of 3-src drummings at the hands of Corinthians and Internacional, Wednesday’s guests have lost four of their previous five showdowns away from the Maracana. It should be noted, with Fluminense seeing nine of their last 1src away fixtures finish with over 1.5 goals, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

