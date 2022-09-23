Bitesize Prediction: Atletico GO vs Corinthians – 28/07/22

Competition: Copa do Brasil

Market: Corinthians double chance

Odds: 1/2 @ 888sport

Two sides who are turning their attention back to Copa do Brasil duties in midweek, Atletico GO will host Corinthians in the early hours of Thursday.

Starting with the hosts, failing to pick up any kind of momentum over the weekend as they put in another toothless display, Atletico GO are in the midst of an extended rut. Eventually getting hit with a deserved 1-src defeat at the hands of America MG on home soil, Jorginho’s side are at the heart of a relegation scrap. Only showing a host of issues since opening the 2src22 campaign and with many across Brazil tipping them as a leading pick to lose their Serie A status, the Dragons face a real task here. With their nightmare run of form underlined by a 4-1 drumming against Athletico-PR earlier in the month, Thursday’s hosts have lost each of their last three domestic contests. Likewise, it should also be highlighted, Atletico GO have managed to muster just a pair of victories from their previous 1src contests across all formats.

As for the visitors, although Corinthians might have endured a minor wobble earlier in the month, it appears that the Brazilian giants have put those issues behind them. Picking up some perfect momentum last weekend as they claimed an eye-catching 2-1 win away at Atletico-MG, the Timão have now claimed back-to-back Serie A victories. Sat second in the standings and looking to pick up a first-leg advantage here, Head Coach Vítor Pereira should find the mood in his camp at a high. Turning their attention back to Copa do Brasil duties in midweek, Corinthians also landed a deserved 1-src win when they faced off against Atletico GO last month. In a showdown between two sides who find themselves firmly battling it out at opposite end of the Brazil Serie A standings, we’re backing an away double chance in the early hours of Thursday.

Bet: Corinthians double chance against Atletico GO 1/2 for Thursday’s Copa do Brasil showdown @ 888sport