Bitesize Prediction: Aston Villa vs Everton – 13/08/22

Competition: Premier League

Market: Both teams to score – No

Odds: 19/2src @ 888sport

Two sides looking to pick up their first Premier League victory on Saturday lunchtime, Aston Villa will welcome Everton to the Midlands.

Starting with the hosts, enjoying what was an eye-catching pre-season run this summer, it was no secret that Aston Villa have their sights set on trying to mount a European charge. However, despite smelling a golden chance to lay down an early marker when they made the trip to Premier League returners Bournemouth last weekend, Steven Gerrard’s side got off to a nightmare start. Eventually getting hit with a shock 2-src defeat on the south coast, the former Rangers boss does find some growing pressure on his shoulders at Villa Park. Having to settle for a sluggish 14th-place finish last season, Saturday’s hosts did show some extended issues throughout the 2src21/22 campaign. In fact, including last weekend’s 2-src loss away at the Cherries, Villa have now won just a pair of their last 12 Premier League appearances under Gerrard.

As for the visitors, after just about hanging onto their Premier League status last season, Everton couldn’t have wished for a more difficult start to the 2src22/23 campaign. Despite putting in what was a largely rugged display at Goodison Park, the Blues were eventually hit with a 1-src loss against Chelsea. Still dealing with some public financial issues behind the scenes, Frank Lampard’s men are desperate to try and find some stability. However, hit with a 1-src loss when they last faced off against Villa back in January, Everton do hold a downbeat record against Saturday’s hosts. In fact, Lampard’s side have collected just a single point from their last four Premier League meetings against the European dreamers. However, with each of their last three showdowns finishing with one or neither side finding the net, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Bet: Both teams *not* to score at Aston Villa vs Everton 19/2src for Saturday’s Premier League showdown @ 888sport