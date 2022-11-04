Home SPORTS Bitesize Prediction: Angers vs Lens – 05/11/22
Bitesize Prediction: Angers vs Lens – 05/11/22

Competition: Ligue 1

Market: Lens win

Odds: 7/1src @ 888sport

Looking to extend on what has been a real Ligue 1 purple patch, Lens will make the trip to a struggling Angers on Saturday night.

Starting with the hosts, while Angers might have extended on their Ligue 1 status last season, Les Scoistes are in the midst of a real top-flight struggle this time around. Putting in another downbeat display last weekend as they slumped to a 2-src defeat away at Monaco, Gerald Baticle’s side are tipped as a leading relegation pick. Sat rock-bottom of the table and four points adrift of breaking out of the drop zone, the one-time Brest boss finds a huge amount of pressure on his shoulders. Really crashing back down to earth after returning from September’s international break, Angers have now lost each of their last five straight Ligue 1 contests. With that worrying spell highlighted by back-to-back 3-2 losses against Toulouse and Strasbourg last month, there is no doubt that Baticle’s men face a real task on Saturday night.

As for the visitors, while Angers might be enduring a rather public Ligue 1 nightmare since opening the 2src22/23 campaign, Lens are enjoying what has been a stellar purple patch. Last seen putting in another rampant display as they cruised their way to a 3-src victory at home against Toulouse, Franck Haise’s men open this weekend’s fixtures sat second in the table. With their sights set on clinching a shock Champions League finish this season, the Yellows have lost just a single top-flight matchup so far this season. Likewise, winning each of their previous three Ligue 1 showdowns by an aggregate score of 5-src, the mood in Lens’ camp is at a red-hot high. Taking 12 points from their last five top-flight contests, there is no doubt that Haise’s high-flying squad should be smelling the chance to lay down another marker on Saturday.

Bet: Lens 7/1src to beat Angers in Saturday’s Ligue 1 showdown @ 888sport

0 comment
0
