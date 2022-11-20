Bitesize Prediction: Andorra vs Lugo – 20/11/22

Competition: Spanish Segunda

Market: Andorra win

Odds: 4/5 @ 888sport

Looking to extend on what has been a recent purple patch, Andorra will welcome Lugo to the Estadi Nacional on Sunday afternoon.

Starting with the hosts, while Andorra might have endured a worrying blip throughout October, they have bounced back in some style. Although Eder Sarabia’s men might have only made their Segunda debut this season, the Tricolours have continued to gain a string of plaudits from across Spain. Last seen picking up a 3-1 victory away at Manacor while on Copa del Rey duties, the former Barcelona coach has now seen his side win four of their last five matchups across all formats. Knowing that another victory on Sunday afternoon could see them move within striking distance of the play-off places, Andorra will be desperate to lay down another marker here. With 36-year-old Carlos Martinez bagging four strikes in his last three Segunda outings, Sarabia’s men have found a recent clinical edge in the final third.

As for the visitors, crashing out of the Copa del Rey last weekend following a shock 1-src loss away at lower-league Arenas Getxo, Lugo are in the midst of another downbeat run. Battling it out in the drop zone and making the trip to Andorra on Sunday afternoon sat two points adrift of safety, Hernan Perez’s side have picked up just a single victory from any of their last 12 attempts. With that nightmare run stemming all the way back to September 4th, Albivermellos have also continued to show a string of issues on the road. In fact, it should be highlighted that Lugo have managed to muster just a sole point from any of their previous five Segunda showdowns away from the Anxo Carro. Given the recent gulf in class between Sunday’s opponents, we’re backing a home victory for the play-off outsiders here.

Bet: Andorra 4/5 to beat Lugo in Sunday’s Spanish Segunda battle @ 888sport