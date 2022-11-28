Bitesize Prediction: Accrington Stanley vs Barnet – 26/11/22

Competition: FA Cup

Two sides who will be looking to extend on their FA Cup adventure this weekend, Accrington Stanley will welcome Barnet to the Crown Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Starting with the hosts, while Accrington Stanley might still be looking over their shoulder at the drop zone, John Coleman’s men are in the midst of a recent flurry. Although the Reds might have been disappointed by their 1-src loss at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday on November 12th, the Lancashire-based outfit have won three of their last four outings across all competitions. Last seen earlier in the week claiming a 1-src win away at Grimsby while on EFL Trophy duties, the ex-Rochdale boss should find the mood in his camp at a high. Recording back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since opening the 2src22/23 campaign, Saturday’s hosts will be looking to improve on their recent defensive resolve here. It should also be highlighted, Coleman’s side have seen four of their last five showdowns finish with under 2.5 goals.

As for the visitors, although Barnet might have only just clung to their Nations League status last season, the Bees have come flying out the traps this time around. Last seen putting in another gritty display as they claimed a 1-src victory at home against Torquay, Dean Brennan’s men have their sights set on claiming a play-off spot this season. Now winning each of their last four matchups across all formats, the Londoners have also suffered just a single defeat since way back on October 8th. Looking to spring an FA Cup upset on their travels this weekend, Barnet should also be boosted by their continued resolve at the back. It should also be noted, along with keeping a clean sheet in each of their four straight victories, Saturday’s guests have seen six of their previous seven matchups finish with under 2.5 goals.

Accrington Stanley vs Barnet