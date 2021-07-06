Reuters

Chinese antitrust regulator to block Tencent’s videogaming merger: sources

China’s antitrust regulator is set to formally block Tencent Holdings Ltd’s plan to merge the country’s top two videogame streaming sites, Huya and DouYu, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Tencent has failed to come up with sufficient remedies to meet the State Administration of Market Regulation’s (SAMR) requirements on giving up exclusive rights, said two of the people. The internet giant recently withdrew the merger application for antitrust review and refiled it after SAMR told the company it could not complete the review of the merger within 180 days since its first filing, one of them and a separate person said.