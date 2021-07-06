-
Bloomberg
Bitcoin Swings as China Regulators Punish Company Over Crypto
(Bloomberg) — Bitcoin fluctuated Tuesday after China’s central bank and a regulator in the capital city took action against a company that was allegedly providing cryptocurrency-related services.The largest cryptocurrency had risen as much as 3.7% to $35,094 before dropping back after the People’s Bank of China and Beijing’s local financial regulator ordered a company in the city to cancel its business registration. As of 7:55 a.m. in New York it was trading 1% higher at $34,194.Financial and p
-
TechCrunch
Why former Alibaba scientist wants to back founders outside the Ivory Tower
Min Wanli had a career path much coveted by those pursuing a career in computer science. A prodigy, Min was accepted to a top research university in China at the age of 14. Like many young, aspiring Chinese scientists working in the United States, Min returned to China when the country’s internet boom was underway in the early 2010s.
-
Bloomberg
OPEC+ Crisis Propels Oil to Six-Year High as Market Tightens
(Bloomberg) — Oil jumped briefly to the highest in more than six years after a bitter fight between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates plunged OPEC+ into crisis and blocked a supply increase.West Texas Intermediate crude hit $76.98 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest since November 2014, as the breakdown in talks left the market without the extra supplies for next month it had been counting on.What happens next will determine whether the standoff could escalate into a conflict as destructiv
-
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks That’ll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)
Patience can pay off for you, as well, if you put your money to work in game-changing businesses and allow your investment thesis to play out over time. If growth stocks tickle your fancy, one of the best investments you can make right now for the second half of 2021, and well beyond, is cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software provider salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM). CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to optimize interactions and sales.
-
Bloomberg
OPEC+ Breakdown: What to Watch as the Oil Crisis Evolves
(Bloomberg) — OPEC+ infighting has deprived the oil market of extra supply and sent crude surging to a six-year high in New York.It’s too early to tell whether the breakdown of the cartel’s meeting on Monday could escalate into a conflict between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as bitter and destructive as last year’s price war.Here are some key events that could determine the course of the crisis in the coming days:Price MovesMiddle Eastern producers have traditionally signaled their
-
Bloomberg
Here’s How Citi to RBC See Oil Outlook After OPEC+ Talks Fail
(Bloomberg) — The breakdown of OPEC+’s meeting on production levels has left the oil market in limbo. The immediate consequence is that an expected increase in output in August now likely won’t happen, leaving the world short of barrels as the economic recovery gathers pace.The lack of unity within the alliance has also raised the specter of a repeat of last year’s price war when members pumped at will and sent oil prices crashing. The situation is still very fluid and it’s possible talks could
-
Reuters
Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack, U.S. firm’s CEO says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive said on Monday. Fred Voccola, the Florida-based company’s CEO, said in an interview that it was hard to estimate the precise impact of Friday’s attack because those hit were mainly customers of Kaseya’s customers. Kaseya is a company which provides software tools to IT outsourcing shops: companies that typically handle back-office work for companies too small or modestly resourced to have their own tech departments.
-
Reuters
Chinese antitrust regulator to block Tencent’s videogaming merger: sources
China’s antitrust regulator is set to formally block Tencent Holdings Ltd’s plan to merge the country’s top two videogame streaming sites, Huya and DouYu, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Tencent has failed to come up with sufficient remedies to meet the State Administration of Market Regulation’s (SAMR) requirements on giving up exclusive rights, said two of the people. The internet giant recently withdrew the merger application for antitrust review and refiled it after SAMR told the company it could not complete the review of the merger within 180 days since its first filing, one of them and a separate person said.
-
Bloomberg
Oil and Dollars: Why the UAE Is Risking a Falling-Out With OPEC+
(Bloomberg) — The OPEC+ oil cartel is facing its biggest crisis since a price war at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.The United Arab Emirates, the group’s fourth-biggest producer, argued against a deal proposed by Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend quota limits until the end of next year, rather than ending them in April as originally planned.The UAE agreed with the other 22 OPEC+ members that monthly output cuts should be eased by 400,000 barrels a day from August, but said the extension