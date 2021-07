In this file photo taken on February 06, 2018, A picture taken on February 6, 2018, shows a visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency Bitcoin, at the “Bitcoin Change” shop in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. – (Photo by JACK GUEZ / bioreports)

Bitcoin rebounded sharply Monday, hitting a one-month peak above $38,000, as US electric carmaker Tesla expressed fresh support for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin surged 10.6 percent to reach $38,145 at about 0850GMT, as investors cheered the supportive comments from Tesla tycoon Elon Musk.

More to follow . . .