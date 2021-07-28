Home Business Bitcoin rises above $40000 – Reuters
Business

Bitcoin rises above $40000 – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bitcoin-rises-above-$40000-–-reuters

Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) – Bitcoin broke above $40,000 on Wednesday and headed for another attempt at breaking from its monthslong range as short sellers bailed out and traders drew confidence from recent positive comments about the cryptocurrency by high-profile investors.

Bitcoin was last up 1.7% at $40,149 while rival cryptocurrency ether rose 1% to $2,328. Bitcoin is within a whisker of rising through its 100-day moving average.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ivorian fintech Julaya raises $2M to digitize business...

Walmart’s latest business: Selling its e-commerce tech to...

Newsom pulls kids from summer camp with no...

A Police Officer Compared Those Responsible For Encouraging...

Xi Faces Spiraling Evergrande Crisis – Bloomberg Markets...

U.S. LNG exports in first half up 42%...

Bobby Kotick apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ response to...

Oil price dips to $74.18, Russia rallies OPEC...

Tesla’s bitcoin holding reaches $1.31bn, Amazon set for...

IMF, ILO to prioritise inclusive informal economy growth...

Leave a Reply