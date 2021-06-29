Bitcoin price pierces $35,000, ETF race heats up – Fox Business

Bitcoin prices rose for the second straight day in part due to news Morgan Stanley bought 28,289 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust through its Europe Opportunity Fund, according to a Securities and Exchange Filing.

Additionally, noted stock picker Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is entering the Bitcoin ETF race, filing with the SEC, which is currently sitting on several other similar filings from VanEck and WisdomTree.

Tuesday, the cryptocurrency was at $35,130.

Investors shrugged off the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) notice, dated June 25, saying Binance Markets Ltd, Binance’s only regulated UK entity, “must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, carry out any regulated activities… with immediate effect,” Reuters reported.

Also on Tuesday, ICAP said it will launch a cryptocurrency trading platform with Fidelity and Standard Chartered for institutional investors, multiple news outlets reported.

The new platform will include spot crypto trading for tokens including bitcoin and ether for wholesale markets, and access to custody solutions provided by Fidelity and Zodia, Financial News reported.

All of the other major cryptocurrencies were higher Tuesday.