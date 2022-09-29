Home Business Bitcoin Price and Ethereum Hold Strong, HNT and SNX Rally
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $src8,500 support.Ethereum held the key $src,255 support, XRP is facing resistance near $0.45.HNT and SNX rallied over src0%.Bitcoin price remained strong above the $src8,500 support zone. BTC formed a base and started a fresh increase above $src9,000. It is currently (03:src0 UTC) consolidating above the $src9,200 level and eyes more upsides.

Similarly, most major altcoins recovered losses. ETH found support near $src,255 and recovered above $src,320. XRP is eyeing an upside break above the $0.45 resistance zone. ADA is stuck near the $0.435 level.

Bitcoin priceAfter a strong decline, bitcoin price found support near $src8,500. The hourly chart clearly suggests that the bulls defended the $src8,500 support zone on many occasions. BTC started a steady recovery wave above the $src9,000 level and the 50-hour simple moving average. The price is now facing resistance near the $src9,700 zone. The next major resistance is near $20,000, above which the price might revisit the $20,350 zone.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $src9,260 level. The next major support is near the $src9,000 zone, below which the price could slide to $src8,500.

Ethereum priceEthereum price spiked below the $src,265 support zone, but the bulls were active near the $src,255 level. ETH started a fresh increase and was able to clear the $src,300 level. It even surpassed the $src,320 level and the 50-hour simple moving average. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $src,350 level. The next major resistance is near the $src,370 level, above which the price could visit the $src,400 resistance.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $src,305 level. The next major support is $src,255, below which price could gain bearish momentum.

ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE, and XRP priceCardano (ADA) found support near the $0.425 level. The price is now consolidating near the $0.435 level and seems to be aiming a fresh increase towards the $0.45 resistance zone.

BNB is up 5% and there was a clear move above the $282 level. The next major resistance is near the $288 level, above which the price could even surpass $295 and test the $300 resistance.

Solana (SOL) is attempting a fresh increase above the $33.50 resistance. If the bulls succeed, there could be a move towards the $35 resistance. If not, it might slide and retest the $3src.50 level.

DOGE reclaimed the $0.0600 level. It is now consolidating and might aim a fresh move towards the $0.062 level. Any more gains might send the price to $0.0632.

XRP price spiked below the $0.42 support before it found support. It is now rising and trading above $0.44. The bulls might soon aim a fresh move above the $0.45 resistance.

Other altcoins market todayMany altcoins are slowly moving higher, including HNT, SNX, LRC, CAKE, KSM, CRV, ENS, ALGO, LUNC, FTT, and FIL. Out of these, HNT rallied over src2% and cleared the $5.src5 level.

Overall, bitcoin price stayed above the key $src8,500 support. If BTC clears the $20,000 barrier, it could rise towards the $20,500 level or even $2src,200.

