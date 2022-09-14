Bitcoin Mining Firm Cleanspark Purchases 10,000 Bitmain Miners for $28 Million

The bitcoin mining company Cleanspark revealed on Wednesday that the company has signed a purchase agreement for 10,000 new Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro mining rigs for $28 million. Cleanspark expects the machines to be delivered to the company’s facilities by the end of October or early November 2022.

Cleanspark Inks Deal with Cryptech Solutions — Purchases 10,000 New Antminers

Bitcoin miner Cleanspark (Nasdaq: CLSK) has announced it has inked a deal with Cryptech Solutions in order to acquire 10,000 Bitmain Antminer S19j Pro bitcoin mining rigs. The news follows Cleanspark exceeding 3 exahash per second (EH/s) and a record daily production high of 13.25 BTC. At the time, Cleanspark’s executive chairman Matt Schultz remarked that the company was prepared for the crypto winter.

In the press release sent to - News, Cleanspark said the 10,000 new Bitmain-brand bitcoin miners should be delivered to the firm’s mining campuses in roughly two months. The publicly-listed bitcoin mining operation obtained the new mining devices for “$28 million, after credits and discounts.” Zach Bradford, the CEO of Cleanspark said the company has been intent on building out the firm’s mining infrastructure.

“During the tail end of the bull market last year, we strategically focused on building infrastructure instead of following the then industry trend of pre-ordering equipment months in advance,” Bradford explained. “This strategy positioned us to make purchases of landed rigs at significantly lower prices, thus reducing the time between deploying capital and hashing, accelerating our return on investment,” the CEO added.

At press time, Bitcoin’s hashrate is coasting along at 227.99 exahash per second (EH/s) or 227,990,154,305,221,200,000 hashes per second (H/s). Cleanspark’s details that it has more than 37,000 bitcoin mining machines with a current hashrate of around 3,800,000,000,000,000,000 H/s or 3.8 EH/s. The company represents 1.66% of the global hashpower at the 3.8 EH/s rate and Cleanspark notes that it recorded a production high of 14.9 bitcoin per day.

