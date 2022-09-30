Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital Assets Secured 708 MW in Capacity During the First Half of 2022

This week the bitcoin mining company Genesis Digital Assets announced that the firm has secured 708 megawatts (MW) in capacity and revealed plans to create 130 full-time jobs in the United States. The chief operating officer at Genesis, Andrey Kim, said the firm has been pleased with “the pace” of the bitcoin mining company’s U.S. expansion.

Genesis Digital Assets U.S. Expansion Gathers 708 MW of Power

On Wednesday, Genesis Digital Assets revealed it has acquired 708 MW of capacity as the firm’s U.S. expansion continues. Presently, Genesis mines bitcoin in four locations in Texas, three locations in South Carolina, and one location in North Carolina. During the first half of 2022, Genesis secured the 708 MW from the Texas, South Carolina, and North Carolina regions.

The company said the expansion will create 130 full-time jobs and roughly 495 construction jobs for the local communities. “Every day, we are given a chance to create meaningful and lasting relationships by creating job opportunities for the local communities in which we operate,” Genesis’ global head of human resources Lydia Nyarko explained during the announcement on Wednesday. “Remaining intentional and impactful is incredibly important to GDA as we expand our candidate placement.” The Genesis Digital Assets executive added:

Witnessing our organization grow has been incredibly fulfilling. Bitcoin mining offers access to an exciting career path with lots of potential to grow as the industry becomes larger and larger in the years ahead.

Bitcoin Mining Operations Continue to Expand Amid Volatile Bear Market

Before securing more wattage during the course of H1 2022, Genesis announced the development of new mining centers, and the bitcoin mining firm acquired thousands of bitcoin miners from Canaan last year. As far as 2022’s American expansion is concerned, Genesis COO Andrey Kim said the mining firm is satisfied with the speed of U.S growth. Like many other bitcoin mining operations this year, Kim noted that the crypto market is still eruptive.

“We’re very pleased with the pace of our U.S. expansion,” the Genesis COO said in a statement on Wednesday. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to scale our capacity and while the market remains volatile, we remain more committed than ever to executing on our mission to provide the infrastructure that powers the Bitcoin network,” Kim added.

In addition to Genesis, a number of other bitcoin mining companies have been expanding and purchasing mining rigs during the downturn. The bitcoin miner Cleanspark announced earlier this week that it acquired a plug-in-ready facility with 86 MW of capacity, and last month it obtained thousands of miners at discounted prices. The firm Cipher Mining completed a 40 MW facility in Alborz, Texas, and miner Kryptovault AS announced moving operations north of the Arctic Circle in order to get cheaper electricity rates.

