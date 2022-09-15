Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate to Start the Week

Volatility in crypto markets remained high on Monday, as bitcoin was mostly in the red to start the week. The token has once again moved below $20,000, as prices appear to be consolidating. Ethereum was also trading sideways, with prices falling marginally below a key support level earlier in the day.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) started this week how it ended the previous, trading not only in the red, but also below $20,000.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to an intraday low of $19,673.05 on Monday, as the post-nonfarm-payrolls-report bearish sentiment continued.

Today’s low saw BTC/USD briefly move close to its support point of $19,600, however bulls have so far resisted a move below this point.

BTC/USD – Daily Chart

Looking at the chart, it appears as though the decline came as the 24-day relative strength index (RSI) failed to break through its own ceiling.

As of writing, the RSI is tracking at 35.84, which is below the aforementioned resistance point of 37.90.

In order for bitcoin to climb back above $20,000, this is likely a hurdle it must first overcome.

Ethereum

Although ethereum (ETH) was once again trading below $1,600, prices were mostly higher than Sunday’s low.

ETH/USD hit a low of $1,540 during yesterday’s session, however it has rallied to a peak of $1,584.26 so far today.

The move takes ethereum closer to its recent resistance level of $1,615, which appears to be an area of sizable uncertainty.

ETH/USD – Daily Chart

This level of volatility has been heightened by the fact that the RSI is also near a similar point of resistance, as the index currently tracks at 48.00.

As seen from the chart, bears typically opt to reenter at this point, hoping to capitalize on bulls hoping for a breakout.

Like with bitcoin, should ETH bulls intend to send prices surging, they will first need to move past these current points of contention.

Register your email here to get weekly price analysis updates sent to your inbox:

Do you expect ethereum to move closer to $2,000 during September? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Eliman Dambell

Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. - does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

–