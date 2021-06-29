Bitcoin climbs on Mexican billionaire’s tweet – CNN

New York (CNN) Bitcoin rose Monday after Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the owner of Mexico’s Banco Azteca, said he was pushing his country to accept the cryptocurrency and encouraged his Twitter followers to buy it.

“Me and my bank are working to be the first bank in Mexico to accept #Bitcoin,” he tweeted Sunday. Pliego has been vocal about his support for bitcoin, telling his Twitter audience of more than 906,000 people to “buy now and not to sell.”

Pliego also owns TV Azteca, Mexico’s second-largest TV broadcaster, and Grupo Elektra, a financial services and retail company. His net worth is nearly $16 billion, according to Forbes.

Bitcoin has jumped about 4.3% over the past 24 hours, reaching $34,201 per coin, according to Coindesk.

It’s been a rocky couple of months for the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, which hit an all-time high of nearly $65,000 in April, plummeted as low as $28,800 last week after China escalated its crackdown on digital currencies.