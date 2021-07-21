Home Business Bitcoin climbs back over $30000 – Reuters
Business

Bitcoin climbs back over $30000 – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bitcoin-climbs-back-over-$30000-–-reuters

A representation of virtual currency bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) – Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile.

Bitcoin rose about 3% to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since June on Tuesday at $29,296. Bitcoin is worth less than half its April record high of $64,895.22. Ether rose 4% to $1,862.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pangaea Holdings, developing men’s personal care brands, raises...

[VIDEO] The price of Petrol may rise up...

EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Looking to Form...

Today is Tim Hortons Camp Day! – Breakfast...

World’s richest man flies to edge of space...

Sololearn raises $24M for its bite-sized, Duolingo-like mobile-first...

Shrader Law Firm | Morning Blend – ABC...

Zoom will now let you add third-party apps...

Pfizer-BioNTech to produce COVID-19 jabs with S African...

Four More Senior Bankers Leave Credit Suisse –...

Leave a Reply