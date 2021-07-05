Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – July 5th, 2021 – Yahoo Finance

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, BTC to USD, rose by 1.53% in the week ending 4th July. Partially reversing a 2.55% loss from the previous week, Bitcoin ended the week at $35,276.

After a mixed start to the week, Bitcoin rose to a Tuesday intraweek high $36,600.0 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $37,302, Bitcoin slid to a Friday intraweek low $32,700.0.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $30,717, Bitcoin moved back through to $35,000 levels to deliver the upside for the week.

4 days in the green that included a 4.14% rally on Tuesday delivered the upside for the week.

For the week ahead

Bitcoin would need to avoid a fall back through the $34,859 pivot to support a run the first major resistance level at $37,017.

Support from the broader market would be needed for Bitcoin to break out from last week’s high $36,600.0.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap any upside.

In the event of an extended breakout, Bitcoin could test resistance at $40,000 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $38,759.

Failure to avoid a fall back through the $34,859 pivot would bring the first major support level at $33,117 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, Bitcoin should steer clear of sub-$30,000 levels. The second major support level at $30,959 should limit the downside.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down by 1.11% to $34,883.0. A bearish start to the week saw Bitcoin fall from an early Monday high $35,280.0 to a low $34,773.0.

Bitcoin left the major support and resistance levels untested at the start of the week.

Ethereum

Ethereum rallied by 17.04% in the week ending 4th July. Reversing an 11.51% slide from the previous week, Ethereum ended the week at $2,323.15.

A mixed start to the week saw Ethereum fall to a Monday intraweek low $1,957.24 before making a move.

Steering clear of the 62% FIB of $1,725 and the first major support level at $1,703, Ethereum struck a Sunday intraweek high $2,389.22.

Ethereum broke through the first major resistance level at $2,263 to end the week at $2,300 levels.

6-days in the green that included a 5.10% rally on Wednesday delivered the upside for the week.

For the week ahead

Ethereum would need to avoid the pivot at $2,223 to bring the first major resistance level at $2,489 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ethereum to break back through to $2,400 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and resistance at $2,500 would likely cap any upside.

In the event of an extended breakout, Ethereum could test resistance at the 38.2% FIB of $2,740 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $2,655.

A fall through the pivot at $2,223 would bring the first major support level at $2,057 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off in the week, Ethereum should steer clear of sub-$2,000 levels. The second major support sits at $1,791.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was down 0.25% to $2,317.30. A mixed start to the week saw Ethereum fall to an early Monday low $2,303.44 before rising to a high $2,324.44.

Ethereum left the major support and resistance levels untested at the start of the week.

