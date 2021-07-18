Home News Africa Bishop Oyedepo states position on partisan politics, joining political party – bioreports Nigeria
Bishop Oyedepo states position on partisan politics, joining political party – bioreports Nigeria

The President and Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed that he would “never” join any political party to contest for any political position in his life.

The renowned gospel preacher and businessman stated this on Sunday during a sermon at the first service in the church headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

According to Oyedepo, God has placed him above all political positions in the country, including the presidency.

He revealed that he got the revelation from God even before his wealth emerged.

He said, “Will I ever be in a political party in my life? No. Gone forever.

“I knew God has positioned me far above all nations even when I was not above a town or a street. I knew it by devine insight. That is where God is taking you to”.

