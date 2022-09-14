“Bishop O.B.O” – Fans Hail Davido As He Leads Prayer Session At His Uncle’s Campaign Rally In Osun (VIDEO)

Celebrated Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Davido is being hailed on social media over a video of him praying fervently for his uncle Ademola Adeleke.Davido known in real life as David Adelekest has swept into Ede, Osun to start organizing supporters for his uncle, who is running for governor with fullbacking.

In the video that has triggered pleasant reactions from fans, Davido was seen in a solemn posture of devotion saying prayers for his uncle to ensure his victory.

A lot of internet users questioned whether or not they were seeing anything or if their eyes were playing tricks on them.

amgizmo wrote: “Na prayer my OBO dey pray so? Hope him put in Jesus name , because the only way to God is praying in his name Jesus Christ / yeshua Lord”

gabrielpeter805 wrote: “one man got LOTS OF TALENT. BISHOP OBO can your fav ever pray like this?”

tabletboy wrote; “At the grave of his late uncle “senator isiaka adeleke”…. Hod the real man making the name heavy of the family heavy in osun“

officialjuicy wrote; “Wish my mentor can see me soon, 30bg 💯💯, please fams help check my newest post..New single drops tomorrow 🥰🥰🥺🥺🥺…I need your support fams❤️❤️❤️God bless you all 💯💯..Love from @official_juicy_01“

