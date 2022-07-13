Birthday: Ọọni Celebrates Iyalaje Oodua, Toyin Kolade

The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Wednesday celebrated the Iyalaje Oodua, Princess (Dr.) Toyin Kolade on the occasion of her birthday.

In a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare on Wednesday, the Arole Oduduwa described Princess Kolade as an astute entrepreneur, frontline promoter of the prestigious Yoruba culture and a philanthropist per excellence.

“Singlehandedly, Princess Kolade has brought class and honour to ancient festivals in Yoruba land with consistent participation as well as unequaled participation annually. These are the virtues upon which the Ife Traditional Council installed her as the Iyalaje Oodua.

“Beyond her massive participation annually, this great woman has taken AJE festival in Ife to an international level and she is doing same for Olokun festival and others, thereby complementing activities of the Ooni in the development of Yoruba land.

“The Ooni is equally proud of the Iyalaje Oodua’s philanthropic gesture through which she has been a good influence to many Nigerians especially the women and youths. She gives materially to the needy and in other ramifications to ensure that life is better for all.” The statement read.

Celebrating Princess Kolade, Ooni Ogunwusi wished her a happy birthday celebration and a healthy long life filled with prosperity.