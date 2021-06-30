“Birthday like wedding party” – Fans reacts to Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko son’s lavish birthday party (photos)

Billionaire, Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels has got people talking with the lavish first birthday party they threw for their son, Munir.

The adorable billionaire son clocked one yesterday, Tuesday June 29th and his parents ensured it was indeed a memorable day for him.

The party which was themed #TotheMoonAndBack2021 was held in Abuja and well attended by celebrities and important dignitaries.

Recall that the proud mother of one via her Instagram page had earlier given out special invites to 30 lucky fans.

“It’s our son’s first birthday party and we will be inviting 30 fans to come party with us in lavish style”, she wrote.

However, Munir’s lavish first birthday party has stirred reaction on social media. Netizens averred that the birthday party would pass for a wedding party.

Nollywood actor, Kanu Chukwuma Greg who shared a video from the party on his Insta-stories wrote, “Birthday wey dey like person wedding party”.

See photos below,