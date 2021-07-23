Birds of Prey’s Black Canary Actress Welcomes Batgirl Star To The DCEU – Screen Rant

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)‘s Black Canary actress Jurnee Smollett welcomes Leslie Grace to Batgirl and the DC Extended Universe. Batgirl is one of many of the DCEU’s upcoming projects that have gone through several changes during the course of development. Originally conceived as a directing vehicle for Joss Whedon, the Barbara Gordon solo movie was retooled under Birds of Prey and The Flash scribe Christina Hodson. It has continued to make progress in 2021 with the hiring of Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The progress on Batgirl hit another major milestone recently when it was revealed that In the Heights star Leslie Grace will play Barbara Gordon. Her casting came shortly after it was revealed she, Isabela Merced, Zoey Deutch, and Haley Lu Richardson were among the actresses in consideration for the DC role. Once Grace was officially confirmed to be the final selection, she shared her excitement to join the DCEU as fans around the world also celebrated her addition. Now, another member of the DCEU family is joining in.

Jurnee Smollett recently took to Twitter to welcome Leslie Grace to the DCEU. The Birds of Prey star and Black Canary actress quote tweeted a post by the official Batman Twitter account that shared the news of Leslie Grace landing the lead role in Batgirl. Smollett is quite excited to have Grace in the DCEU now and believes she’s going to “kill it” as Barbara Gordon. See her tweet below:

Now that the Birds of Prey star has shared her enthusiasm for Leslie Grace’s Batgirl casting, plenty of fans will begin to wonder if Smollett and Grace will ever share the screen in a DCEU project. Barbara Gordon is a member of the comics version of the Birds of Prey alongside Black Canary and Huntress, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the movie. Plenty of DC comic readers expected a Batgirl cameo in Birds of Prey at one point, especially once Hodson’s involvement in Batgirl was revealed, but that never happened.

Since Black Canary and Batgirl have a strong connection in the comics, it would be great to see Smollett and Grace together at some point. There are no confirmed plans for Birds of Prey 2 or any other project involving Black Canary for that matter. Perhaps Smollett will have a role in Batgirl when everything is said and done, and that’s why she’s so excited by Grace’s casting. Even if it doesn’t happen right away, though, fans will continue to hold out hope that Smollett’s Black Canary and Grace’s Batgirl will team up in the future.

