Birds get loose inside plane cabin, delay departure

A flight out of Hawaii was delayed when multiple birds boarded the plane and had to be guided out of the cabin.

A flight out of Hawaii was delayed when multiple birds boarded the plane and had to be guided out of the cabin.

