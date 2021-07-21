Bipartisan Infrastructure Package Faces 1st Test Vote In Senate – NPR



President Biden meets with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week to discuss the latest progress on his infrastructure agenda. Schumer has scheduled a key procedural vote Wednesday. Andrew Harnik/AP

Senate Democrats are pressing ahead with a procedural vote Wednesday on a bill that would act as the vehicle for President Biden’s infrastructure package, a move Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says is an “honest attempt to get something done.”

The vote on the roughly $1 trillion package would come nearly a month after Biden appeared outside the White House with a bipartisan group of senators to announce an agreement on a framework for an infrastructure plan. The measure is targeted at traditional infrastructure investments such as roads, bridges, water systems and an expansion of broadband internet.

Despite bipartisan buy-in, finalizing the legislative text, and in particular how the plan would be paid for, has presented roadblocks. Republicans have repeatedly said they can’t support voting to advance a bill that isn’t yet fully written.

“I think we need to see the bill before we decide whether or not to vote for it,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Capitol Hill reporters on Monday.

But Schumer insists Wednesday’s vote does not represent a “fish or cut bait moment” and is not an “attempt to jam anyone.”

“A ‘yes’ vote [Wednesday] is simply that the Senate is ready to begin debating a bipartisan infrastructure bill,” he said Tuesday during a Senate Democratic leadership news conference. “No more, no less. We’ve waited a month – it’s time to move forward.”

Schumer added: “If the Senate Republicans vote ‘no’ tomorrow, they will be denying the Senate an opportunity to consider the bipartisan infrastructure framework.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who is part of that bipartisan group, said the deadline doesn’t give the group enough time to finalize the details. He told reporters Tuesday that the group is asking Schumer to delay the cloture vote until next Monday.

“Until we’ve ironed out all of the remaining issues, Wednesday is premature, but I think Monday would be sufficient time for us to get all the remaining issues solved, and socialize the legislation with our colleagues so they know how they want to vote.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also part of the group, echoed the call for Schumer to postpone the vote until next week.

“There’s absolutely no reason why he has to have the vote tomorrow,” she said Tuesday. “It does not advance the ball. It does not achieve any goal except to alienate people. So if he’s sincere about wanting a bipartisan infrastructure bill, then the right move for him to do is to delay the vote just until Monday.”

To reach the required 60 votes to advance the bill, all Democrats and at least 10 Republicans must be “yes” votes.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration supports Schumer’s decision to hold the vote Wednesday.

“This is a vote on a motion to proceed to a vehicle, not a vote on the final bill,” she said during her press briefing Tuesday. “There’s nothing abnormal about holding a vote on a vehicle to allow consideration at this point. We fully support that, and we believe there should be support for it tomorrow.”

Even if the procedural vote fails on Wednesday, there is no indication Republicans would walk away from the negotiating table. The talks could continue, and Schumer could bring the bipartisan measure back up for another vote once a deal is finalized.

Wednesday’s vote comes as Schumer and Senate Democrats are moving ahead on a separate “human infrastructure” package with a price tag of $3.5 trillion that they plan to advance without GOP support. Schumer has set a separate Wednesday deadline for an internal agreement among all 50 Senate Democrats that they will vote to move forward with a budget resolution in the coming weeks.

