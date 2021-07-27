BioNTech is spearheading an mRNA vaccine development program for malaria, with a tech transfer planned for Africa – Endpoints News

Ugur Sahin, BioNTech CEO (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP Images)
July 27, 2021 07:07 AM EDT
BioNTech is spearheading an mRNA vaccine development program for malaria, with a tech transfer planned for Africa
John Carroll
Editor & Founder
Flush with the success of its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, BioNTech is now gearing up for one of the biggest challenges in vaccine development — which comes without potential profit.
The German mRNA pioneer says it plans to work on a jab for malaria, then transfer the tech to the African continent, where it will work with partners on developing the manufacturing ops needed to make this and other vaccines.
July 27, 2021 07:03 AM EDT
How one startup foretold the neuroscience renaissance after ’50 years of shitshow’
In the past couple of years, something curious has happened: Pharma and VC dollars started gushing into neuroscience research.
Biogen’s controversial new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm has been approved on the basis of removing amyloid plaque from the brain, but the new neuro-focused pharma and biotechs have much loftier aims. Significantly curbing or even curing the most notorious disorders would prove the Holy Grail for a complex system that has tied the world’s best drug developers in knots for decades.
July 27, 2021 10:08 AM EDT
Panel of neuroscience experts lays out the complications with using Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug
Zachary Brennan
Senior Editor
Treatment of early Alzheimer’s patients with Biogen’s new drug Aduhelm should closely resemble how the drug was studied in its pivotal clinical trials, according to new recommendations from a panel of neuroscience experts led by UNLV’s Jeffrey Cummings.
“Those considering aducanumab therapy should understand that the expected benefit is slowing of cognitive and functional decline; improvement of the current clinical state is not anticipated,” they wrote Tuesday in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease, noting that some of their recommendations are more specific or more restrictive than the information provided in the FDA’s prescribing information.
Ryan Watts, Denali CEO
July 26, 2021 07:36 AM EDTUpdated 08:11 AM
Denali slips as a snapshot of early data raises some troubling questions on its pioneering blood-brain barrier neuro work
Denali Therapeutics had drummed up considerable hype for their blood-brain barrier technology since launching over six years ago, hype that’s only intensified in the last 14 months following the publications of a pair of papers last spring and proof of concept data earlier this year. On Sunday, the South San Francisco-based biotech gave the biopharma world the next look at in-human data for its lead candidate in Hunter syndrome.
Christophe Weber, Takeda CEO (Kyodo via AP Images)
July 27, 2021 09:22 AM EDTUpdated 10:42 AM
Takeda fleshes out CNS pact with peptide drugmaker, setting aside $3.5B in future milestones
Kyle Blankenship
Managing Editor
One of a suite of drugmakers looking to reinvest in the neuroscience space, Takeda has been aggressive in signing on new partners to help build up its pipeline in that space. But sometimes the best partner is the one you already have.
Takeda will set aside $3.5 billion in future milestones and an undisclosed upfront payment to build out its drug discovery deal with Japanese peptide conjugate maker PeptiDream, adding neurodegeneration to the partnership’s list of CNS targets, the companies said Tuesday.
George Yancopoulos, Regeneron
July 27, 2021 09:06 AM EDT
Regeneron’s latest genetics discovery hooks AstraZeneca — now all-in on developing small molecules for obesity
John Carroll
Editor & Founder
Just weeks after its widely lauded genetics research arm tagged a promising new target for obesity, Regeneron has signed up an industry heavyweight to collaborate with on developing new drugs that can potentially act as a game-changer in what has proven to be a tough field for developers.
The Regeneron Genetics Center published a paper in Science at the beginning of this month highlighting how their work sequencing the genomes of 650,000 people highlighted how people with at least 1 inactive copy of the GPR75 gene weighed on average 12 pounds less than the rest of the population with a 54% reduction in risk of obesity.
Andrea Pfeifer, AC Immune CEO (AC Immune)
July 27, 2021 10:41 AM EDT
Looking to replicate Covid-19 success in neuro, BioNTech backers bet on AC Immune and its newly-acquired Parkinson’s vaccine
The German billionaires behind BioNTech have found a new vaccine project to back.
Through their family office Athos Service, twin brothers Thomas and Andreas Strüngmann are leading a $25 million private placement into Switzerland’s AC Immune — which concurrently announced that it’s shelling out $58.7 million worth of stock to acquire Affiris’ portfolio of therapies targeting alpha-synuclein, including a vaccine candidate, for Parkinson’s disease.
July 27, 2021 10:38 AM EDT
Merck’s women’s health spinout snags mid-stage candidate for preterm birth; Keytruda nails down TNBC approval after March CRL
Nearly two months after spinning out from Merck, women’s health business Organon has struck its first half-billion-dollar deal.
Organon $OGN has promised $25 million upfront and another $475 million in biobucks for worldwide rights to ebopiprant, ObsEva’s investigational treatment for preterm labor. Ebopiprant, a selective prostaglandin F2α (PGF2α) receptor antagonist, was originally licensed from Merck KGaA in 2015. The candidate works by reducing inflammation and uterine contractions.
Rajiv Shukla, Constellation Alpha Holdings
July 27, 2021 10:26 AM EDT
Candel gets busy IPO week moving with downsized raise as Rajiv Shukla’s third SPAC goes public
In a week that’s expected to see several biotechs price their IPOs, Candel Therapeutics got things kicked off Tuesday with a muted opener.
The company helmed by former GlaxoSmithKline vet Paul Peter Tak made its way to Nasdaq thanks to a $72 million raise, which was downsized by about 15% than originally anticipated, according to Renaissance Capital. Candel priced at $8 per share after initially seeking to launch in the $13 to $15 range.
July 26, 2021 06:00 AM EDT
Why is Oncology Drug Development Research Late to the Digital Biomarkers Game?
During the recent Annual ASCO Meeting, thousands of cancer researchers and clinicians from across the globe joined together virtually to present and discuss the latest findings and breakthroughs in cancer research and care. There were more than 5000+ scientific abstracts presented during this event, yet only a handful involved the use of motion-tracking wearables to collect digital measures relating to activity, sleep, mobility, functional status, and/or quality of life. Although these results were a bit disappointing, they should come as no surprise to those of us in the wearable technology field.