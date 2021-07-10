News provided by
The bioenergy market is poised to grow by USD 42.54 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the bioenergy market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing concerns about the environment and energy security, the rising need for renewable clean fuel, and supportive government policies.
The bioenergy market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the supportive government policies as one of the prime reasons driving the bioenergy market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The bioenergy market covers the following areas:
Bioenergy Market Sizing
Bioenergy Market Forecast
Bioenergy Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Transportation – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cooking – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A2A Spa
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
- BP Plc
- Hitachi Zosen Corp.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- MVV Energie AG
- Orsted AS
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
