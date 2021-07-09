Binance’s UK Problems Compound With Latest Santander Ban – FX Empire

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been facing regulatory challenges in the U.K, and the problems are only getting bigger. Spanish banking giant Santander has blocked its U.K customers from depositing funds into Binance.

Santander Blocks Binance Transactions

Spanish financial giant Santander announced yesterday that it would no longer allow its U.K customers to deposit funds into their Binance account. The bank said it had to block the transactions due to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) banning the cryptocurrency exchange.