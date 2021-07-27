-
Yahoo Finance Video
Why crypto is a risky investment strategy
Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss investing in bitcoin and the risks associated with cryptocurrencies.
-
Yahoo Finance Video
Tech earnings expected to grow into 2022: strategist
John Hancock Investment Management, Co-Chief Investment Strategist Matt Miskin, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss growth outlook for tech stocks, and Bitcoin’s reliability as an investment.
-
Reuters
Tencent’s WeChat suspends new user registration for security compliance
BEIJING (Reuters) -Tencent’s WeChat has temporarily suspended registration of new users in mainland China as it undergoes a technical upgrade “to align with relevant laws and regulations”, China’s dominant instant messaging platform said on Tuesday. “We are currently upgrading our security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.
-
TechCrunch
Element, a messaging app built on the decentralized Matrix protocol, raises $30M
Element has picked up $30 million in a Series B round of funding. Matthew Hodgson, Element’s CEO and the technical co-founder of the open source, non-profile Matrix protocol, also said that some will be used to continue investing in the company’s peer-to-peer architecture to eliminate any need for servers. Cloud revenues grew 300% in the last 12 months, and although the company didn’t disclose how much that is in actual money, it’s a sign that Element is growing (another reason for taking funding now, even though as co-founder Amandine Le Pape noted, it didn’t need it).
-
The Wall Street Journal
China’s Tutoring Restraint Slams Stocks
The country confirmed its intention to take drastic steps to restrain the booming after-school tutoring industry, the most recent regulatory assault on the sector.
-
GOBankingRates
Where Does Cryptocurrency Come From?
It’s fairly common knowledge that cryptocurrency is a decentralized digital medium of exchange that isn’t issued by a government or bank. Most people are probably familiar with Bitcoin by now, and you…
-
The Telegraph
Amazon faces satellite broadband setback as regulator weighs new rules
Amazon has been dealt a setback to its plans to use a constellation of internet satellites to beam broadband to Britain after Ofcom said it would raise the bar for licence applications. The regulator said it would require operators such as Amazon, OneWeb and Elon Musk’s Starlink to demonstrate that their services will not interfere with existing satellite broadband networks when they apply for new licences. The proposals, which come amid concerns that the satellite internet providers will interf
-
Associated Press
China launches 6-month campaign to clean up apps
China’s industry ministry has announced a 6-month campaign to clean up what it says are serious problems with internet apps violating consumer rights, cyber security and “disturbing market order.” The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in an online notice that, among other things, companies must fix pop-ups on apps that deceive and mislead users or force them to use services they might not want. The order is part of a wider effort to crack down on tech industries and police use of personal information.
-
Variety
Despite Growing Threats, Netflix Remains on Course in Asia, Says Report
Netflix divided analysts with its most recent earnings report. Its prospects in Asia-Pacific look stronger in the second half of the year, according to research firm Media Partners Asia. But threats to its model abound. In its latest note on the streamer, MPA noted that after a buoyant 2020 a growth deceleration was inevitable. Still, […]
-
CoinDesk
Choosing Who We Trust
Oracles, algorithms and blockchains provide an alternative to a system where you have to form all-or-nothing business relationships.
-
GOBankingRates
Bitcoin Prices Surge Thanks to Amazon Rumors
Speculations about Amazon set to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment by the end of the year have been growing, following a job posting for a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.” See:…
-
MarketWatch
Box signs on to e-signature push for cloud services
Box Sign, a new, native e-signature capability first introduced in February, was released Monday with unlimited signatures at no extra cost, distinguishing it from competing enterprise products from DocuSign Inc. and Adobe Inc. in the $3.8 billion e-signature market.