Binance Reveals the Top Projects Within the BSC Ecosystem at the Binance Awards 2021 Event – bitcoinke.io

Binance has revealed the leading projects on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in 2021 so far by looking at the best projects within the BSC ecosystem.

The Binance Smart Chain Project of the Year 2021 awards recognizes the best performing Binance Smart Chain projects that have built stability, an active user base, market influence, and gained traction while offering attracting investments.

The factors under consideration for selecting the best projects included:

Their size and impact on BSC, measured by user base, wallets, network activity, and transaction volume

Market influence and traction

Scalability and usability of the project

Innovation product design and sustainability

Linkage and integration with BSC and the Binance ecosystem

BSC Wallet of the Year

Trust Wallet was recognized as the leading wallet project on BSC.

Trust Wallet is recognized as one of the most popular and crypto wallets globally. It has support for a majority of the popular tokens, and has cross-chain support for ERC-20, BEP20, and more token formats.

Trust Wallet was also recognized for its built-in buy and sell crypto functionality, which let’s users to store and view NFTs. It also has a dApp browser that let’s users explore the BSC ecosystem.

BSC DeFi Project of the Year

Coming at no surprise, PancakeSwap was recognized as the leading DeFi project on BSC which also happens to be the biggest overall project on BSC.

In its tribute, Binance indicates that PancakeSwap has dominated the DeFi industry with:

More than 12 million active users

A TVL of over $2.4 billion

An average 24-hr volume of over $320 million

NFT Marketplace of the Year

Bakery Swap took home the position of leading NFT marketplace.

Bakery Swap is the most popular NFT marketplace on the BSC ecosystem based on user base and social proof. The platform has:

Close to 340k Twitter followers

203k minted NFTs in over 640k transactions

A TVL of $245 million.

The platform is also among the top projects across multiple categories in the BSC ecosystem due to its intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Infrastructure Project of the Year

Binance has also recognized BscSCAN as the leading infrastructure service building on BSC.

BscScan is recognized as an essential tool for individuals and businesses within the BSC ecosystem. It provides direct access to blockchain data such as transactions, blocks, top wallets, and other interesting charts and statistics.

The BSC explorer is an important utility enabling users to monitor the activity on the blockhain. It also includes stats such as the latest blocks mined and the validators participating in mining.

The explorer is created by the tem behind the EtherScan explorer.

Security Project of the Year

CertiK was recognized as the number 1 security Project.

CertiK helps projects building on BSC achieve better security and protect their users and funds. It is recognized because it roots out vulnerabilities and potential attack vectors through its auditing process, helping affected projects minimize their security risks.

CertiK includes a Security Leadersboard providing insights into the security ratings and potential threats to projects within the BSC community.

Collectible and Gaming Project of the Year

Bunny Park was recognized as a significant player within the BSC ecosystem under this this category.

Bunny Park offers users original NFT collectibles, DeFi functionalities, and gaming, empowering players to have fun while simultaneously earning tokens.

BSC was launched officialy in September 2020 and has raced to produce one of the leading dApp ecosystems today. One way it does this is through the use of accelerator programs that suport the development of good projects by helping them get onboarded onto the ecosystem.

