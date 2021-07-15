Home SPORTS Bills will hold three open practices at Highmark Stadium
Bills will hold three open practices at Highmark Stadium

Bills fans won’t have many opportunities to see the team practice at this year’s training camp.

The Bills announced on Thursday that they will have three open practice sessions this summer. All three of the sessions will be held at Highmark Stadium.

Camp opens on July 28 and the first open practice will be on July 31, which is the date that the NFL has picked for special events around the league to celebrate the return of fans after the 2020 season. The other open practice dates are August 7 and September 1.

Season ticket holders will get the first crack at tickets with the general public able to claim them on Friday.

Bills will hold three open practices at Highmark Stadium originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

