billionaire-dream:-5-times-femi-otedola-shares-moments-with-aliko-dangote,-bill-gates-&-other-rich-men

The saying that your circle reflects the kind of person you are could be true after all. No wonder rich men often have access to each other.

In this report, . will be writing on five photos that capture moments Femi Otedola shared with other billionaires and the stories surrounding them.

Each picture document the moment they all shared.

1 Otedeola and Elemulu

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, the Forte Oil magnate shared a photo he took with Tony Elumelu. Posting the snap on his Instagram page, he called the UBA boss his brother.

They both had matching footwear. While Elumelu was putting on a tracksuit, Otedola had a winter coat on a blue shirt.

2. Visiting Dangote’s refineries

Weeks before his photo with Elumele, the Nigerian billionaire paid a visit to Dangote’s fertiliser and oil refineries, a place he called one of the wonders of the world. He said he was in awe.

3. A throwback with Wale Adenuga

To show that he goes way back with some of his friends, the billionaires shared series of photos. One of them has him with Gbenga Adenuga.

Otedola said that the photo was taken in 2002 when his mother’s 70th birthday was being celebrated.

4. Aliko Dangote was also present

The birthday of his mother must have been a big one. Africa’s richest man was also present at the ceremony.

5. Private dinner with the boss

In 2018, Femi Otedola shared a photo of him and one of the world’s richest men, Bill Gates. He said it was taken on the day they had a private dinner.

The billionaire and his family

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that June 20, 2021 marked Father’s Day across the world, and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola took to social media to celebrate.

The proud father of four children – three daughters and a son, shared a heartwarming photo with his children.

In the photo, his only son, Fewa dressed in a suit stands at one end of the photo and DJ Cuppy at the other end.

