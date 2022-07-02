Home ENTERTAINMENT Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy cries tears of joy as she finally completes her thesis
Billionaire heiress and disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, was overwhelmed with emotions and cried tears of joy after completing her thesis at Oxford University.

The entertainer who has been giving her fans and followers update about the progress of her thesis, took to her Instagram page on Friday, July 1, to announce that she has finally completed it.

Sharing a picture of tears rolling down her eyes, Cuppy wrote,

“TEARS OF JOY 😭 The wait is finally over!!! My Thesis is finally 100% done!!! 📚🎉 Not sure why weeping is my reaction right now.

I’m so drained that it actually feels so difficult to celebrate. 😪 Over the last few weeks, I’ve pushed myself SO much, both mentally and physically to actually finish this degree. Truthfully, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life… This paper alone has made me want to drop out of Oxford University TWICE.

I’ve done something only a few can do, and I don’t need to ask for anyone’s respect or flowers – I’ve earned them! 🤗 People keep asking where the party is?! LMAO I need to rest and rebuild… It is important to understand that when you have worked as hard as I have for a project like this, you get so fatigued and partying is the last thing on your mind.

I am thankful for all the people who have supported me and proud of myself throughout this process. Lastly, I am thankful to God who has been with me the entire way!!! 😇📚”

