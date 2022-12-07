Billie Shepherd’s unique baby name meaning as she welcomes third child with husband Greg

Billie Shepherd has shared the adorable name she and husband Greg have picked out for their newborn daughter and it has a sweet meaning.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie, 32, and Greg, 37, welcomed their third child on 2 December and shared the happy news on Instagram with their fans.

The pair, who are also parents to Nelly, eight, and Arthur, five, both shared snaps of their newborn baby girl on Instagram, and the now parents-of-three wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl. We are so in love with our precious little darling.”

Mum-of-three Billie then took to social media on 6 December to unveil her daughter’s vintage moniker.

Sharing a clip of her newborn daughter sleeping, Billie revealed her name in the caption, writing: “Margot Shepherd [white heart emoji] 02~12~22 [white heart emoji] You are so loved our beautiful baby girl”.

The unique name is primarily a female name and is of French origin. Margot is a French form of Margaret, from the Greek ‘margarites’, which means ‘pearl’, according to Baby Centre.

The name has increased in popularity over recent years, and is currently in 72nd place on the Baby Names Popularity Charts.

Billie’s followers flocked to compliment the newborn’s name on social media, with her BFF Luisa Zissman writing: “Beautiful name,” with two heart emojis.

“Gorgeous name and so like nelly!!!” one fan said, as another agreed, writing: “Margot !!! What a beautiful name,” with a lovestruck emoji.

Many were also quick to note how alike Margot looks to her older sister Nelly already, with one follower commenting: “She already looks like Nellie & Greg! Huge congratulations, love her name!”

Billie and Greg first announced they would be expanding their family back in June, and the Mummy Diaries star began documenting her pregnancy journey on social media and on The Family Diaries.

Ahead of the birth, Billie and Greg decided not to find out the gender, which they said made deciding on a name particularly difficult.

She previously told OK! Magazine: “We haven’t got a list but I do have a girl’s name I really like. Sorry, I can’t share it. I know that’s such a tease!

“Boys, I’m struggling with more. They’re really hard. I have one boy name I kind of like but I’m just not set on it. I think I have to see the baby before naming them.”

