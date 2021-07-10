Home ENTERTAINMENT Billie Eilish Shared Some Terrifying Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of The “NDA” Video – BuzzFeed
ENTERTAINMENT

Billie Eilish Shared Some Terrifying Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of The “NDA” Video – BuzzFeed

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
billie-eilish-shared-some-terrifying-behind-the-scenes-footage-of-the-“nda”-video-–-buzzfeed

Step away from the cars, Billie!!!

In announcing the video, where cars speed past Billie on an empty highway, Billie said, “THIS VIDEO WAS SO CRAZY TO SHOOOOOT” — and yup, she’s not wrong.


UMG

Billie just shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage — So, if you’re like, “Oh cool, I wonder how they got cars to zoom past her in the dark?” then the answer is…

…THEY LITERALLY GOT CARS TO ZOOM PAST HER IN THE DARK.

These stills do not do justice to how fast these whips are whippin’.

Now I am sure that everyone on the set is a professional — but this is still TERRIFYING.


Billie Eilish / Via instagram.com

I CAN BARELY DRIVE MYSELF TO THE GROCERY STORE.

Apparently, I am not the only one who thinks so — because there’s a video of Billie’s mom literally gasping at the whole thing.

Even if we ignore the cars, which I struggle to, just the bit where Billie falls on the road seems to have been a bloody hazard…


UMG

…Because look! At! Her! Knees!

Hardcore, Billie. Hardcore.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser Trailers Show First...

ITV The Chase: The children that beat the...

David Harbour on Black Widow and Stranger Things...

Paul Verhoeven blesses Cannes with lesbian nun drama...

Seeking Sister Wife: Why Garrick Merrifield Is Annoying...

BBNaija star, Tochi reveals he once lost his...

Singer, Temmie Ovwasa slams Nigerians who make jokes...

Singer, Slizzy rewards his fiancée with a Benz...

Video of Nigerian family hosting birthday celebration for...

Obama DMW used to give me money to...

Leave a Reply