Home ENTERTAINMENT Billie Eilish Said She Thinks “Constantly” About How Things She Said As A Teenager Are Still On The Internet – BuzzFeed
ENTERTAINMENT

Billie Eilish Said She Thinks “Constantly” About How Things She Said As A Teenager Are Still On The Internet – BuzzFeed

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
billie-eilish-said-she-thinks-“constantly”-about-how-things-she-said-as-a-teenager-are-still-on-the-internet-–-buzzfeed

“Nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet.”

Billie Eilish opened up about what it’s like being on the internet and in the public eye from such a young age.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

This comes a month after Billie apologized for a video of her as a “13 or 14” year old that resurfaced, showing her mouthing along to an anti-Asian slur in a song.


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

“I said so many things then that I totally don’t agree with now, or think the opposite thing,” Billie told Australian Vogue. “The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly.”

As for one of the things Billie regrets saying in an interview to seem “cool,” it was her previous answer to the question of what she does when she isn’t making music: “I said: ‘Even when I’m not making music, I’m making music.’ […] Lil Wayne said that in an interview and I just saw it and said it, too. And it’s not even true!”


Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

“When you’re a fucking teenager, you don’t really know yourself, so you’re trying to figure yourself out. That was the hardest thing for me: I didn’t actually know how I really felt. So I just came up with this facade that I stuck to.”


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“The internet brings up things from everybody’s past, and I’m like: ‘Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past? Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?’” she added.

This isn’t the first time Billie has addressed online life as a famous teenager — early last year, Billie said that she didn’t read Instagram comments as, “it was ruining my life.”

You can read the full story here.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Taapsee Pannu says boyfriend Mathias Boe has watched...

Lex Luthor Once Fought the Entire Bat-Family and...

Iron Lad Became A Hero To Avoid Kang...

Richard Donner’s Horror Work Was Groundbreaking | Screen...

Luca Viewership Nearly Ties Soul On Disney+ |...

Japan’s Hamaguchi wins Cannes Best Screenplay for “Drive...

WWE 2K22 and AEW: What We Want to...

Escape Room 2 Director Reveals His “Radically Different”...

iQiyi to Hold Second Content Showcase and Industry...

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights...

Leave a Reply