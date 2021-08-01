Home WORLD NEWS Billie Eilish Hugs Olivia Rodrigo at ‘Happier Than Ever’ Party: ‘This Is Where the Real Love Is’ – Billboard
Billie Eilish Hugs Olivia Rodrigo at 'Happier Than Ever' Party: 'This Is Where the Real Love Is' – Billboard

Khalid and Gracie Abrams were among the other artists and friends who were also photographed with Eilish, all showing support for her on release night.

All guests were required to take a rapid COVID-19 test at the Beverly Hilton Hotel before being given the party’s address, Variety reported.

Before posting her photos with friends, Eilish uploaded images of herself posing in front of Happier Than Ever backdrops. Happier Than Ever, her sophomore album, dropped on July 30.

Check out Eilish’s moment with Rodrigo in the Instagram photo set here, and see other pictures of Eilish from Friday night here and here.

