Billie Eilish Drops Live Performance Video Of ‘NDA’ – uDiscover Music

Billie Eilish has released a stunning live rendition of her latest single, “NDA.” Performed in a red curtained room alongside her brother FINNEAS, Eilish offers a breathtaking version of her latest Happier Than Ever smash.

Eilish, shrouded in strobe lights, brings an energetic and highly emotive performance to the stage, with the song’s lyrics taking on extra gravitas. “Did you think I’d show up in a limousine? No/Had to save my money for security/Got a stalker walkin’ up and down the street/Says he’s Satan and he’d like to meet,” she sings.

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish shared the official music video for “NDA.” Taken from her highly anticipated sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever – out worldwide on July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope Records – the track teased a darker side to her forthcoming full-length, and came with a hair-raising, self-directed music video.

In true Billie Eilish fashion, the video features Billie herself, and 25 professional (extremely rehearsed) stunt drivers, weaving at full-speed around Billie at night. The video was shot in one take, and used no stunt doubles or VFX for the cars.

“NDA” is the fifth song to be shared from her second record ahead of its release. It follows this year’s “Your Power” and “Lost Cause,” as well as “My Future” and “Therefore I Am,” both of which were released in 2020.

The seven-time GRAMMY Award winning artist and songwriter has also confirmed she will be continuing her work with sustainability partner REVERB for her sold out 2022 Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, with the fan-facing Billie Eilish Action Village at each show. The group will focus on climate action and climate justice, hosting and supporting BIPOC and women-led environmental organizations as well as a comprehensive program via REVERB’s forthcoming Music Climate Revolution campaign.

In addition to reducing the tour’s environmental footprint, the initiative will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases. These collective efforts will make the tour Climate Positive; eliminating significantly more emissions than the tour creates.

Pre-order Happier Than Ever.