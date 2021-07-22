Billie Eilish Concert Film ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles’ Set For Disney+ Premiere; Watch The Trailer – Deadline

Disney+ said on Thursday that the Billie Eilish concert film Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will premiere on the streaming service globally September 3. The film, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, was shot at the Hollywood Bowl with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and will feature the Grammy winner performing every song in sequential order for the first time.

Check out the trailer that Disney+ dropped this morning.

The premiere date comes on the heels of the July 30 release of Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s follow-up album to her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which claimed Album of the Year among six Grammys last year. The first five singles on the new album have all hit the Top 40 in the Billboard 200.

The concert film will include animated elements that will take viewers through Eilish’s Los Angeles hometown and its most well-known backdrops. It will also feature her Grammy winning producer-brother Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, with orchestra arrangements by David Campbell.

The film was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in association with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions. Kerry Asmussen as the live concert director and Pablo Berron is director of photography.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor,” Eilish said. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television: “Billie’s musical evolution, coupled with her singular vision in crafting this special, establishes her as one of this generation’s premiere artists and storytellers. She delivers a concert experience like no other!”