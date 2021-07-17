Billie Eilish ‘Ashamed’ of Old Remarks Surfacing, Says She’s Not Alone – TMZ

Regrets … Billie Eilish admits to having more than a few, but she says the Internet won’t let her, or the world, forget any of them … and that makes her cringe constantly.

Billie was referring, at least in part, to the recently resurfaced video of her using an epithet and speaking in a stereotypical Asian accent … when she told Vogue Australia, “I said so many things then that I totally don’t agree with now, or think the opposite thing.”

She’s said that video was from when she was 13 or 14, and the now 19-year-old singer says, “The Internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I’m like: Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?”

Well, not everybody’s used racist phrases or epithets … but you get her point — and for her, it sounds like social media’s making it impossible to let go of past mistakes.

“The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it’s on the Internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly.”

Billie’s already admitted she was “embarrassed and appalled” when the video emerged on TikTok, showing her mouthing the slur, “ch**k,” as she sang along to Tyler, the Creator‘s song, “Fish.”

In her statement, she added she didn’t know, at that age, the term was derogatory against the Asian community.