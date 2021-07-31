Billie Eilish addresses internet trolls: ‘They would never say that to you in real life’ – Fox News

Billie Eilish opened up about her experience with internet trolls for an upcoming BBC special.

The 19-year-old musician will appear in “Billie Eilish: Up Close” on Saturday.

“The people that even say the crazy stuff don’t even think you will see it. They would never say that to you in real life,” Eilish told BBC journalist Claro Amfo.

“What is the point of trying to do good if people are just going to keep saying that you are doing wrong?”

“I try so hard to do good for the world and good for people.”

Eilish pointed out that even if she is trying to do everything right “exposing celebs accounts” still exist.

“It’s like you can try to do everything right and still it is like one of those exposing celebs accounts goes, ‘Billie Eilish is getting backlash for whatever in the world,'” the musician continued.

“Please tell me how that works?”

Eilish just released her second studio album, “Happier Than Ever” on Friday. The musician released her first album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” in 2019.