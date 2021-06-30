Billboard Buys: JBL’s Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker is Finally Under $100 – Billboard

The Flip 4 Portable Speaker is also made with a durable housing that protects its components from rain, sand, dust and debris; it’ll hold up to accidental dings and drops too. The built-in 3000mAh rechargeable battery get you up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

If you’re taking your music to go, the Flip 4 is a no-brainer, with the ability to pair with multiple devices, so different people can take turns playing their tunes. You can also use it as a speakerphone, with built-in noise cancellation technology making for crystal clear calls.

On its own, the Flip 4 offers some pretty loud sound and big, booming bass (thanks to its bass radiators). But you can also pair it with other JBL speakers to create a surround sound experience at your party. Download the accompanying JBL Connect+ app to link more than 100 JBL connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the volume.

Everything fits into a portable package about the size of a water bottle. It’s super lightweight and easy to pack in a bag to take with you on the go. This deal gets you the JBL Flip 4 speaker (in your choice of colors) plus charging cable and assembly guide. Regularly $110+, score this Amazon JBL deal now and get the Flip 4 for just $89 here.

