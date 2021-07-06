bill-to-allow-creation-of-state-police-passes-second-reading

In this photo released by the House of Representatives, some lawmakers are seated during one of the plenaries in the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

A bill to alter the constitution to allow for the creation of state police and other state government security services has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill was sponsored by Onofiok Luke representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency.

In leading the debate on Tuesday, the lawmaker highlighted that the bill will enhance the security and preservation of lives and properties in Nigeria.

The bill seeks to move the legislation of policing from the house exclusive to the concurrent list.

See the full content of the Bill below…

CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA (FIFTH ALTERATION) BILL, 2020

Arrangement of Clauses

Clause:

1. Alteration of Cap. C23, LFN, 2004.

2. Alteration of section 197.

3. Alteration of the Second Schedule.

4. Alteration of the Third Schedule.

5. Citation.

CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA (FIFTH ALTERATION) BILL, 2020

A Bill

For

An Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cap. C23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to provide for State Police and other state government security services to enhance security and preservation of lives and properties in Nigeria; and for related matters.

Sponsor: Hon. Onofiok Luke (Etinan/ Nsit Ibom/ Nsit Ubium Federal

Constituency)

ENACTED by the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria─

1 The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cap.C23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (in this Bill referred to as “the Principal Act”) is altered as set out in this Bill.

Alteration of Cap. C23, LFN, 2004.

2 Section 197(1) of the Principal Act is altered by inserting after paragraph (d), new paragraphs “(e)” – “(f)” –

“(e) State Police Council; and

(f) State Police Service Commission.”

3. The Second Schedule to the Principal Act is altered–

(a) in Part I, by deleting item 45 from the Exclusive Legislative List; and

(b) in Part II, by inserting after item 30 on the Concurrent Legislative List, new items “31” – “32” –

“31. The National Assembly may make laws for the establishment of the Federal Police and other Federal government security services;

32. A House of Assembly may make laws for the establishment of State Police and other state government security services.”

4. The Third Schedule to the Principal Act is altered by inserting after paragraph (8), new paragraphs “9” – “12” – “E State Police Council

9. A State Police Council shall comprise the following members:

(a) the Governor, who shall be the Chairman;

(b) the Chairman of the State Police Service Commission; and

(c) State Commissioner of Police.

10. The functions of a State Police Council shall include –

(a) the organisation and administration of a State Police Force and all other matters relating thereto (not being matters relating to the use and operational control of the Force or the appointment, disciplinary control and dismissal of members of the Force);

(b) the general supervision of a State Police Force; and

(c) advising the Governor on the appointment of State Commissioner of Police.

F State Police Service Commission

11. A State Police Service Commission shall comprise the following members –

(a) a Chairman; and

(b) such number of other persons, not less than five but not more than seven, as may be prescribed by a Law made by the House of Assembly of a State.

12. The Commission shall have power to –

(a) appoint persons to offices (other than the office of the State Commissioner of Police) in the State Police Force; and

(b) dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding any office referred to in subparagraph (a).”5.This Bill may be cited as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Fifth Alteration) Bill, 2020.