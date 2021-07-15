Bill Murray tends to march to the beat of own drummer, and never was this more evident than in a photo taken at the Cannes Film Festival this week. Murray is pictures with director Wes Anderson and actors Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton, all of whom worked with Murray on a new film, The French Dispatch, out this fall. But each of the four in the photo is pulling off a very distinctive style — and none appear dressed for the same event.

Chalamet looks the part of a millennial straight from central casting, with a casual T-shirt and black boots. Anderson’s in a pinstriped but traditional suit, Swinton in a bright blue stylish pantsuit. Then there’s Murray, in shorts and tennis shoes, a floppy hat, two watches for some reason, and the world’s most mismatched patterned shirt. It’s eclectic fashion to say the least, and observers were quick to dress up the photo as a meme.

Entertain your brain with the coolest news from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.

Many chose four very different but related entities, assigning one of them to each of the four French Dispatch personnel based on their outfits.

“Pitch, first draft, final proof, comments section,” one of the popular tweets declared, labeling Murray, of course, as the often no-holds-barred “comments section.”

Another tweet looked at various social-media platforms, declaring Chalamet to be the youth-appealing TikTok, Anderson to be newsy Twitter, stylish Swinton to be Instagram, and rollicking Murray as Facebook.

tiktok, twitter, instagram, fb — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) July 14, 2021

David Bowie, David Byrne, David Bowie, David Byrne — Jan E. Messerschmidt (@JEMesserschmidt) July 14, 2021

Relatedly: culture writer; politics writer; fashion writer; sports writer — Joseph Bien-Kahn (@jbienkahn) July 14, 2021

wired, gq, vogue, conde nast traveler — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) July 14, 2021

gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss, and your dad when you’re explaining what the first three are — Robert Boncodin (@robertbonx) July 15, 2021

Disney+, Netflix, HBO, Hulu — Nick Abraham (@nickwabraham) July 14, 2021

New York, DC, LA, Miami — Cameron Hood (@cameronghood) July 14, 2021

Molly, LSD, Coke, Shrooms — Squirtle (@SquirtleCapital) July 15, 2021

Converse, Nike, Yeezy, Vans — Oh Danny 🇺🇸🗽 (@DanChiu888) July 15, 2021

The French Dispatch focuses on three stories set at a French outpost of a fictional American newspaper. The movie opens Oct. 22 in the US and UK, and Oct. 21 in Australia.