Bill Murray to star in Wes Anderson`s next Spain-Set project – WION

Bill Murray is all set to team up with Wes Anderson for his new untitled film. The new movie will mark Murray’s 10th collaboration with Wes.

The duo has worked together on ‘Isle of Dogs’, ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’, ‘Moonrise Kingdom’, ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’, ‘The Darjeeling Limited’, ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou’, ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ and ‘Rushmore.’

Sources close to the project have confirmed Murray’s casting. The star-studded movie also stars Tilda Swinton, with the production will begin in Spain in August, Variety learned.