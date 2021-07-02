Bill Cosby may be free, but faces civil allegations for sexual battery in Los Angeles – USA TODAY

Bill Cosby is a free man, but he still faces a sexual battery civil suit in Los Angeles, Calif.

Attention now turns to Cosby’s most persistent legal foe, attorney Gloria Allred and client Judy Huth.

The women’s rights attorney and her client are the only remaining civil suit still pending against Cosby.

Now that the criminal case is over, Allred and Huth are scheduled to return to court in August.

What’s next on Bill Cosby’s legal diary?

The effort to prosecute Cosby for sex crimes is done: The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his 2018 convictions and released him from prison Wednesday, saying he did not get a fair trial.

Future prosecutions in Pennsylvania were shut down by the court’s decision, and they are unlikely elsewhere due to statutes of limitations.

New accusations of alleged crimes also are unlikely to emerge given that Cosby, 83, has spent nearly three years in a state prison.

So attention now turns to the civil courts, meaning attention turns to Cosby’s most persistent legal foe, women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred and her client Judy Huth, who has what appears to be the only known remaining civil suit still pending against Cosby.

Allred represents more than 30 of the five dozen women who have publicly accused Cosby of sexual assault in encounters dating as far back as the mid-1960s. She also represented some of the women accusers who testified against Cosby at his two trials (the first in 2017 ended in a hung jury).

What happens now with the sexual battery civil suit against Cosby in Los Angeles?

Huth, who filed her sexual battery lawsuit in Los Angeles in December 2014, accuses Cosby of sexually assaulting her at the Los Angeles Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was 15. But her suit has been on hold since the end of 2016 after Cosby was criminally charged in Pennsylvania.

Allred told USA TODAY that Huth was a “victim of child sexual abuse” by Cosby. Now that the criminal case is over, she and her client are scheduled to return to court for a status conference on Aug. 13. She expects the court will set a trial date then.

Allred is as disappointed in the high court’s Cosby reversal as her clients, she says, but she also sees a potential plus for Huth’s civil suit: The court’s ruling means she can now seek to compel Cosby to sit for a second deposition, and he can’t refuse.

“Because the criminal case was pending, the taking of the second deposition was stayed (to protect Cosby’s right against self-incrimination),” Allred says. “Now we will be able to take the deposition and he won’t be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights because there are no criminal charges pending against him.

“There are many questions I want to ask him,” Allred added. “He will be compelled to answer them.”

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesman, told USA TODAY that Cosby’s team has yet to begin examining the Huth case since it’s been on hold for so long. Cosby also has to find a new team of civil attorneys to handle the case, Wyatt said.

Many of the women who have accused Cosby were incredulous, heartbroken and enraged by the court’s decision, as were scores of celebrities and advocates. They accused the court of overturning his conviction based on “a technicality,” although legally, that wasn’t true.

The high court’s ruling concluded that Cosby, who turns 84 on July 12, did not get a fair trial. The court said he was denied due process and his Fifth Amendment rights when he was prosecuted despite an agreement with a previous prosecutor that he would not be charged as long as he gave a deposition in a civil suit. That deposition was later used to convict him.

Will any of Cosby’s accusers, known or unknown, come forward to file new civil suits?

Allred says she hasn’t heard of any, and such suits would be affected by statutes of limitations, too.

Cosby’s experience with civil suits arising from the sexual assault allegations against him has not been a positive one. Several suits took the defamation route – accusing him and his lawyer of defaming accusers by calling them “liars” while denying their allegations.

Although Huth’s suit is the only one left, a total of seven claims were filed against him over the years, including one filed by his accuser in the criminal case, Andrea Constand. According to testimony at his 2018 trial, she settled that case in 2006 for more than $3 million.

Three other civil cases filed against him also have been settled by Cosby’s insurance company, and two more cases were dismissed, one by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A defamation suit filed by seven women in federal court in Springfield, Mass., near one of Cosby’s homes, was settled in April 2019, a year after his second trial, but Cosby issued furious statements declaring his innocence and attacking his carrier, AIG, for capitulating and paying off his accusers.

Former model Janice Dickinson, who says Cosby drugged and raped her in 1982 in Lake Tahoe, announced in July 2019 a settlement with AIG in the defamation suit she filed against him. Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said she received an “epic” settlement.

Chloe Goins, a former model who said Cosby drugged and molested her at a 2008 party at the Los Angeles Playboy Mansion when she was about 18, settled her sexual battery suit against him in April 2019. (Los Angeles police declined to press criminal charges due to statute of limitations.)

Another federal defamation suit was dismissed by a federal judge in January 2016. Renita Hill alleged Cosby drugged and molested her for years, starting when she was 16, when she worked with him on a children’s TV show in Pittsburgh.

The judge in the case agreed with Cosby’s arguments that his and his lawyers’ statements and denials in response to the accusations were opinions protected by the First Amendment.

In February 2019, Kathrine McKee’s defamation lawsuit against Cosby went to the Supreme Court, which declined to hear it. McKee, who said she was raped by Cosby in 1974 in his Detroit hotel room, said Cosby and his lawyer defamed her by calling her a “liar.”

Two lower federal courts concluded that didn’t rise to the level of defamation because McKee had become a “limited purpose public figure” in accusing Cosby, the high court declined to hear her appeal.

