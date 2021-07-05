Home WORLD NEWS Bill Cosby Lashes Out at Howard University Over Phylicia Rashad Statement – The Daily Beast
The newly freed Bill Cosby had words for Howard University on Sunday after the school publicly reprimanded its fine arts dean, Phylicia Rashad, for tweeting her support for her former Cosby Show husband. “Howard University you must support one’s Freedom of Speech which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus,” Cosby said in a disjointed statement. The disgraced comedian was released from prison last week after serving two years of an up to 10-year sentence for sexually assaulting Andrea Constant in 2004. Cosby’s statement went on to lambaste the mainstream media. “Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day,” he said. After Cosby’s release, Rashad tweeted, “a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” causing an outrage. Hours later, she tweeted in support of survivors of sexual assault.

