Bill Cosby denies ‘non-consensual sexual contact’ and drugging women after prison release – Fox News

Bill Cosby has given another statement since his release from prison on Wednesday.

The disgraced actor, 83, denied both “non-consensual” sex and “drugging” women in a series of tweets and blamed the media “pushing” that rhetoric.

“In response to the rhetoric that the media keeps pushing, Bill Cosby never admitted in his deposition testimony, or anywhere else, to non-consensual sexual contact with any woman and/or the drugging of anyone — he has never admitted to spiking drinks, as the media would like you,” the statement began.

“He has never admitted to spiking drinks, as the media would like you to believe. He has steadfastly maintained his innocence, before and after being falsely convicted of aggravated indecent assault,” it continued.

“Mainstream media has irresponsibly, egregiously, and inexcusably misled the public with out of context coverage regarding Bill Cosby’s deposition testimony. This shall serve as a grave reminder of the consequences that come with lying to the American people to satisfy an agenda,” the statement concluded.

Cosby’s sex assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court this week over a legal technicality.

The court said that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor Bruce Castor’s promise not to charge Cosby.

The court called Cosby’s arrest “an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was forgone for more than a decade.”

The justices said that overturning the conviction, and barring any further prosecution, “is the only remedy that comports with society’s reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system.”

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, at his suburban Penn., estate back in 2004.

The disgraced “Cosby Show” star served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.