Bihar: Union minister’s party sacks leader who moved court against PM Narendra Modi

PATNA:

Rashtriya Lok

Janshakti Party, floated by late Ram Vilas Paswan’s rebellious relatives, on Sunday expelled its state general secretary

Sudhir Kumar Ojha

, days after he filed a petition in a Bihar court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a party statement, state president and MP

Prince Raj

ordered the expulsion of Ojha, charging him with “anti-party activities”.

Although the statement made no mention of the petition filed by Ojha at Muzaffarpur a couple of days ago, party sources admitted that the development had come as a huge embarrassment to RLJP chief

Pashupati Kumar Paras

, who is a Union minister.

Ojha is known as a serial litigant who remains in news for the pleas he keeps filing against politicians, movie stars and even foreign heads of state.

In the PIL filed on Friday, on behalf of another Muzaffarpur resident

Vinayak Kumar

, Ojha had prayed for booking PM Modi, besides Union home minister Amit Shah, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, for “violating the Constitution by introducing privatisation in different sectors”.

Ojha’s prayer, which alleges that privatisation militates against the Right to Equality guaranteed by the Constitution, has been posted for hearing on August 6 by the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (East), Muzaffarpur.

Paras, who is late Paswan’s younger brother, had split the LJP last year rallying along all MPs barring the deceased leader’s son and heir apparent Chirag Paswan.

Prince Raj, a nephew of Paras and the late Paswan, was appointed state president after the Election Commission froze the LJP symbol and recognised as separate parties the splinter groups headed by Paras and Chirag, whose faction is called Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

