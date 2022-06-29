bihar:-four-mlas-of-asaduddin-owaisi’s-aimim-join-lalu-prasad’s-rjd

PATNA: In a major political development, four of the five MLAs of Asaduddin Owaisi’s

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen

(

AIMIM

) on Wednesday joined Lalu Prasad’s RJD in Bihar.

The four MLAs who joined the RJD are

Md Shahnawaz Alam

(Jokihat), Md Anzar Nayeemi (Bahadurpur), Md Izhar Asfi (Kochadhaman) and Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad (Baisi).

Now, only one

MLA Akhtarul Iman

(Amour), who is the leader of the AIMIM in Bihar assembly, has remained with Owaisi’s party in Bihar.

With this, the RJD- now with 80 MLAs — has emerged as the largest party in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, followed by BJP (77 MLAs).

Earlier in the day, the four AIMIM MLAs, accompanied by the leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, submitted a letter to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and requested him for the merger of their group with RJD.

After the merger, all four MLAs led by Tejashwi reached the 10, Circular Road, the residence of RJD leader Rabri Devi, where Tejashwi formally made a formal announcement about the joining of four AIMIM MLAs in the RJD.

The AIMIM, for the first time, won five seats in 2020 assembly polls in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, comprising the Muslim dominated districts of Kishanganj, Araria and Purnia district. The party won two seats each in Kishanganj and Purnia while one in Araria.

